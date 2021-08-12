Salma Hayek Stuns For Margaritas On The Beach

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek has fans in a tailspin over a beachy photo that included the 54-year-old's family and friends. The MCU actress last night updated for her 18.5 million Instagram followers with a rare shot that included film director Alfonso Cuaron and his daughter, plus billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault's stunning daughter Mathilde.

Salma, known for her sense of humor, posted from a tropical beach bar where it looked like she was getting impatient over her margaritas order. See the photo and amusing caption below.

Always Time For Margaritas

SalmaHayek/Instagram snacking in swimsuit
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Fans of Hayek may well remember her last alcohol reference, one seeing her doing tequila shots with lime wedges while bikini-clad and during a January 2021 vacation.

Sporting her love of girly colours and understated designs, the "Frida" star posed from a table and under tiki hut roofing, with fans seeing other diners in the background - the whole setup was on the beach. Salma looked gorgeous in a loose and string accent pink linen shirt, also wearing massive shades and her signature locks down.

Scroll For The Snap

Hayek was joined was by three others, with the caption reading: "Waiting for margaritas." Salma also threw in a #vacation and a Spanish translation, and it looks like those in the photo have been having a little party in the comments section. Mexican director Alfonso wrote: "Distracted much." Meanwhile, Mathilde, 20, replied: "And pina colada!!!"

Show-jumper Mathilde is hubby Pinault's only daughter. The Kering founder has been married to Salma since 2009. Together they share teenage daughter Valentina. Scroll for the pool shot after the snap.

Rare Snaps With The Family

Salma Hayek family pool photo
SalmaHayek/Instagram

In 2020, Hayek made headlines for the above photo as a pool throwback showed her entire family. The actress was 41 when she welcomed daughter Valentina, and she's opened up on becoming a mother, telling Hola:

“Every woman has a maternal instinct inside and I think that it’s important that all humans try to have that experience and apply that maternal instinct to some living creature."

She added: “You don’t have to have children, but be responsible and take care of animals or a plant. Take care of another being."

Stuns On Vogue India Cover

Salma, this year fronting In Style amid other publications, is fresh from sharing her latest Vogue India cover. Stunning in blush pink as she showed off her famous curves, the actress plugged the feature and new movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, writing:

"I’m so exited to be on the cover of @vogueindia! The issue will will be on newsstands August 7. You can also see my film @hitmansbodyguard in the theaters in India starting this Friday, August 6 and on VOD starting September 3."

