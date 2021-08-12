NFL Rumors: Major Updates On Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has recently become the center of controversy after he posted on Twitter about a certain individual or group who tried to "damage" his reputation. Thomas didn't mention any names, but most people believe that he's referring to his current team, the New Orleans Saints.

The drama surrounding Thomas and the Saints has started when he suffered an injury during the 2020 NFL season. After he refused to immediately undergo surgery this summer, Saints head coach Sean Payton publicly expressed his disappointment with Thomas' decision which obviously didn't sit well with the veteran wide receiver.