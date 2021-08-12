Andrew Cuomo's Net Worth: New York Governor's Fortune Was Major Source Of Controversy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vastly increased his net worth during what will be his final year in office -- and generated some significant controversy while doing it.

The disgraced governor announced this week that he plans to step down in two weeks. This came after the state's attorney general released a damaging report accusing him of sexually harassing women and creating a toxic work environment. But the report did not touch on another major controversy for the governor, the allegations that he improperly used state resources to help with a major book deal.