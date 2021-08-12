Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Cardinals Could Trade Chandler Jones & 2022 Second-Round Draft Pick For CJ Henderson

CJ Henderson smiling after a successful defense
Gettyimages | Sam Greenwood
Football
JB Baruelo

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson is one of the young NFL players who are expected to change teams before or early in the 2021 NFL season. Though it has only been a year since they drafted him, rumors are heating up that the Jaguars are already exploring the possibility of moving the former No. 9 pick.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently revealed on Twitter that multiple league executives believe that Henderson is currently available on the trading block. The Jaguars have reportedly given some league circles the impression that they are shopping the young CB.

CJ Henderson To Cardinals

CJ Henderson jumping out of excitement
Gettyimages | Julio Aguilar

After a season filled with inconsistencies and injuries, it's hardly surprising that the Jaguars already want to get rid of Henderson. Also, as Fowler noted, the Jaguars like the other cornerbacks on their roster.

Though he's currently considered as the odd man out in Jacksonville, there would surely be teams, especially those that are in need of a defensive boost, that would welcome Henderson with open arms. According to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, one of the teams that may consider trading for Henderson is the Arizona Cardinals.

Proposed Trade To Acquire CJ Henderson

CJ Henderson pointing to the ground
Gettyimages | Julio Aguilar

In his article, Kay created a list of potential trades involving the former No. 9 overall pick. These include a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Cardinals to acquire Henderson from the Jaguars before the start of the 2021 NFL season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Cardinals would be sending a package that includes Chandler Jones and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Henderson.

If the trade would push through, Kay believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

CJ Henderson Becomes Patrick Peterson's Potential Heir In Arizona

Patrick Peterson celebrating a victory
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

Sending a disgruntled player and a future draft asset to the Jaguars in exchange for Henderson would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals. As Kay noted, Henderson would serve as Patrick Peterson's successor in Arizona and boost the Cardinals' chances of returning to the playoffs next season.

"With Henderson excelling in man coverage and Arizona's scheme dictating plenty of it, the organization would be wise to float a strong offer in Jacksonville's direction," Kay wrote. "In return, the playoff-hopeful Cardinals would be getting a potential heir to Peterson who could become a fixture in the cornerback room for years to come."

Jaguars Get An Offer That They Can't Refuse

Chandler Jones raising his arm before the game starts
Gettyimages | Grant Halverson

The proposed trade deal would also benefit the Jaguars. Aside from obtaining a future second-round draft pick, they would also be receiving a veteran outside linebacker in Jones.

"Considering Jacksonville only recorded 18 sacks last year—the second-lowest mark in the NFL—getting a player of Jones' caliber would help the squad immensely," Kay wrote. "The veteran's skill and wealth of experience would be a major boon for a young squad both on the field and in the locker room."

However, the potential deal would also come with a risk for the Jaguars. With Jones currently entering the final year of his contract, the Jaguars could lose him for nothing when he becomes a free agent next summer.

