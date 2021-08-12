NFL Rumors: Cardinals Could Trade Chandler Jones & 2022 Second-Round Draft Pick For CJ Henderson

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson is one of the young NFL players who are expected to change teams before or early in the 2021 NFL season. Though it has only been a year since they drafted him, rumors are heating up that the Jaguars are already exploring the possibility of moving the former No. 9 pick.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently revealed on Twitter that multiple league executives believe that Henderson is currently available on the trading block. The Jaguars have reportedly given some league circles the impression that they are shopping the young CB.