Tom Brady’s Daily Health Regimen Will Shock You

Tom Brady’s recent change in colors (specifically leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March of 2020) left many wondering what the future would hold for the now 44 year old quarterback.

Widely considered to be the greatest football quarterback of all time, Tom’s success with the Patriots landed him a tremendously lucrative contract with the Buccaneers, worth over 50 million dollars in guaranteed cash.

With such a heavy investment into this legendary sports figure, some wonder how he is still going as he approaches middle age.