Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Bikini Top With Boots Surprise

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott put her wit on show and her killer figure while at Lollapalooza music festival recently. The influencer and daughter to 48-year-old "Slim Shady" rapper Eminem was all good looks and humor in a double-whammy Instagram update over the weekend, posting for her 2.1 million followers and marking her presence in Chicago, IL.

Hailie, who referenced another major music face in her caption, showed off a skimpy look, with the boots seeming to be the focal point.