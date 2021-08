The Conjuring 3, also known as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was released in theater in early June for lovers of the horror genre, as well as followers of the film series. However, for many parts of the country, going into movie theaters simply isn't an option.

While some cities across the United States are airing the latest films, some people prefer to stay extra cautious and safe and watch newly-released movies and television shows from their homes.