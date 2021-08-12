Trending Stories
Gymnast Olivia Dunne Impresses With Upside-Down Bikini Splits

Olivia Dunne close up on the beach
OliviaDunne/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne is big-time getting the thumbs-up as she delivers flawless beach gymnastics on TikTok - and she did it in a cute red bikini. The 18-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast, who has been perfecting her art since the age of 3, is fresh from a wowing video showing off her "beach-nastics," with the footage seemingly explaining why the blonde is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media.

The footage was shared with Olivia's 4.3 million TikTok followers. See it below.

Bringing Back 'Beach-Nastics'

Olivia Dunne outdoors in jeans
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Olivia, who is also fast gaining followers on Instagram, updated with both real-time and slow-motion footage. The flexible star, who has clocked 2.2 million views for the video, was seen solo and near lapping shores while casually back-flipping around and delivering an upside-down split as she used her super-strong arms to support herself.

The red bikini wardrobe likely came welcome for fans, with Olivia seen arching her back with a raised arms finale at the end - like a true gymnast.

See The Video Below

A moment in the middle did see Livvy pause briefly to flaunt her 180-degree split, this as she maintained perfect posture and eventually completed the move with a sweet flip.

"Had to bring back the beach-nastics," the caption read with a cute-face emoji. The social media sensation, knowing the ins and outs of getting popular on TikTok, added a #foryou and #gymnastics. "Livvy, how many people want your bath water?" a fan asked, with Dunne replying: "A concerning amount." Click here for the video - scroll for more photos.

Why She Started Gymnastics

Olivia Dunne in sweats
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Livvy, seemingly all set for superstardom and not even needing the gymnastics to gain followers, introduces herself via her website. She writes:

"I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me. When I was five years old, I was invited to try out for the pre-team at my gym ENA. Once I started competing, i knew I had a passion for the sport." Scroll for more photos.

Celebrity Followers

Livvy is now followed by some major faces, and not just gymnasts. While 25-year-old London 2012 Olympics face and vault queen McKayla Maroney and 31-year-old former Olympic athlete Nastia Liukin keep tabs on her, so does TikTok superstar Dixie D'Amelio.

Livvy, meanwhile, has her list of celebs she follows. The gorgeous star's Instagram follows 24-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, model and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, plus supermodel Gigi Hadid. If you missed the dreamy beach shoot Livvy made headlines for recently, click here.

