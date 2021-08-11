Kelsea Ballerini Unbuttoned While Considering New Look

Kelsea Ballerini is teasing that she might look pretty different in the not-too-near future. The 27-year-old country singer and 2021 The Voice face is fresh from an Instagram update considering a big 'old hair chop, with the stunning snaps seeing the "Hole In The Bottle" singer rock a simple white shirt with an unbuttoned finish.

Kelsea, who has been showing off her bikini bottoms sunbathing and French fries appetite, is now wondering whether she should [scissor emoji] her famous blonde locks. Check it out below.