Kelsea Ballerini Unbuttoned While Considering New Look

Kelsea Ballerini waving
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelsea Ballerini is teasing that she might look pretty different in the not-too-near future. The 27-year-old country singer and 2021 The Voice face is fresh from an Instagram update considering a big 'old hair chop, with the stunning snaps seeing the "Hole In The Bottle" singer rock a simple white shirt with an unbuttoned finish.

Kelsea, who has been showing off her bikini bottoms sunbathing and French fries appetite, is now wondering whether she should [scissor emoji] her famous blonde locks. Check it out below.

Chopping Off Signature Hair?

Kelsea Ballerini in denim by a car
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kelsea, known for her long legs, long hair, and power voice, sent out her other signature feature, here - the winner smile. The Tennessee native, opening in profile and shot close up in black-and-white, posed with her hair swept up into cute space buns, also sporting side bangs, with the shot bringing out her plump pout and a mean catwing.

Showing off hints of her blouse and chest, Kelsea wowed her 2.5 million followers. She absolutely melted them with a swipe right.

See The Snaps Below

Ballerini was all cute face and glowing in the next photo, one showing the kelsea singer resting her chin in her hands and smiling with a warm glow. "Maybe I will [scissor emoji]," the singer wrote, quickly getting told she can "pull off anything." One fan even got "Tinkerbell vibes."

Kelsea is fresh from a giant photo dump summing her recent weeks, with the "a little bit of lately" photos including flowers, sunshine, food, and that famous bikini body. See it below.

A Little Self-Care

Kelsea Ballerini snacking on a bed
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Kelsea, whose pandemic has been documenting her love of Vitamin D, home fried chicken and the Chick-Fil-A dates that are a "weekly" thing, has been opening up on how she cares for herself while home. Speaking to Shape, the singer revealed:

"I used to think 'me time' was so narcissistic, but now I realize it's necessary. I have a SoulCycle bike, and I love to do that. I am a hot-bath fanatic. I have all my essential oils, and I do that pretty much every night. I can show up in a more present way when I'm taking time for myself too."

No Guilt For McDonald's Lover

Kelsea, making 2020 headlines for those McDonald's socks in a wine-centric bed photo, added:

"I run through the McDonald's drive-through once a month, and it's fine. Sometimes I'll have a little too much wine, and that's OK too. I've spent so much of my life feeling guilty for things that I eat or having an unhealthy relationship with food or the gym or whatever."

Ballerini's post today quickly gained a like from music face Karen Fairchild, who left Kelsea a cute red heart emoji.

