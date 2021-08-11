Kanye West Makes Tragic Family Reveal On New 'Donda' Album

Kanye West repeated himself three times in a Donda reveal now largely interpreted to be about his 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper and Yeezy mogul, fresh from moving into "another stadium" to complete working on his upcoming EP, used sad words about his "family" on one track, although he kept it cryptic by not confirming whether the lyrics are about KKW Beauty founder Kim and the former couple's four children.

Kim and Kanye share kids North, Saint, Chicago, and West. See the lyrics below.