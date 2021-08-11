Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Pascal Siakam For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: ESPN Insider Says GSW 'Should Have Eyes' On Karl-Anthony Towns

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Kanye West Makes Tragic Family Reveal On New 'Donda' Album

Kanye West close up
Shutterstock | 1486838
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kanye West repeated himself three times in a Donda reveal now largely interpreted to be about his 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper and Yeezy mogul, fresh from moving into "another stadium" to complete working on his upcoming EP, used sad words about his "family" on one track, although he kept it cryptic by not confirming whether the lyrics are about KKW Beauty founder Kim and the former couple's four children.

Kim and Kanye share kids North, Saint, Chicago, and West. See the lyrics below.

'Losing' His Family

Kanye West and family on a jet
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Buzz over Donda is immense right now, and the unreleased album has even brought 40-year-old Kim showing her support for her soon-to-be ex-husband. Kim attended a listening party for Kanye's new beats this month - as to what fans can expect on the record, it's looking like an honest reveal over how dad of four Kanye feels.

“I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family," the rapper states in one line.

Scroll For More Photos

West, who had previously promised the album for an August 6 release, is now touted to be offering the new album August 13. Apple Music, however, pushed things to August 15. One thing is clear, though. The "New Slaves" hit-maker is solidly without the woman he married in 2014, although plenty of 2021 dating rumors have been fueled via his sightings with 35-year-old model Irina Shayk.

Kanye, backed by Kim amid his public mental breakdown in 2020, unfollowed Kim on Twitter this year. Scroll for more photos.

Finding 'Balance' To Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim K pose at an event
Gettyimages | Lars Niki

While Kim is reported to be keeping the $60 million C.A. mansion she once shared with West, custody (both legal and physical) is said to be headed for 50/50, something the former couple is reportedly okay with.

As to how Kim and Kanye are coping, a Hollywood Life source states that it's work, but that it's working.

“They’re finding their balance to co-parent and are on good terms. They’re hanging out for the kids, as they both want the best for them."

Kim Calls Herself A Failure

The source continued: "They recently went on a vacation together and had a lot of fun with one another which hasn’t happened in a minute. They genuinely enjoyed each other’s company.”

This summer, meanwhile, brought the season finale of KUWTK, where Kim was seen breaking down in tears as she wept over having three failed marriages. The SKIMS founder even called herself a "f-cking failure," although she was comforted by her sisters. Kim is also rebranding her 2017-founded KKW Beauty line, but reportedly not by taking the "W" out of the name.

Latest Headlines

Kanye West's Penis Size Revealed By Kim Kardashian

August 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: ESPN Insider Says GSW 'Should Have Eyes' On Karl-Anthony Towns

August 11, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Looks Back On Divorce Advice She Gave To Erika Jayne

August 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Pascal Siakam For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

August 11, 2021

Joe Biden Urges OPEC To Pump More Oil Days After UN's Dire Climate Warning

August 11, 2021

Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

August 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.