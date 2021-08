In 2015, Monaghan and Fisher gave an interview, via Shameless US News about their off-screen relationship after the intimate nature of the series' opening scenes were mentioned.

According to Fisher, all the intimate scenes he has with Monaghan "are kind of odd, but it makes it a lot easier being buddies with Cam."

"And, hey, it's our job," Monaghan noted, adding that while many of their scenes were awkward, as was the fact that their friends and families were watching, he knew that "what we say to each other [was] a lot worse than anything anyone [could have] ever say to us."