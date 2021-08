Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of precious trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer. One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves haven't given any indication that they are planning to move Towns, but Zach Lowe of ESPN believes that the Warriors "should have eyes" on KAT in case he requests a trade from Minnesota.