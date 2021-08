Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne were recently seen bonding on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While the two women have butted heads in the past, and are expected to be seen in a intense argument later on in season 13, Stracke took it upon herself to offer some advice to Jayne as she attempted to navigate through her messy split from estranged husband Thomas Girardi.

Speaking about the matter on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, Stracke explained why she reached out.