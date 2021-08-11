Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Rumors began to swirl this summer that some in former President Donald Trump's inner circle expect him to be reinstated to the presidency by the end of the year.

Notably, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly claimed to posses evidence of voter fraud that could put Trump back in the White House.

Even Trump himself has indicated there is a chance Democrat Joe Biden is removed from office before the next presidential election.

According to a new poll, many Republican voters share these beliefs.