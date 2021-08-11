Trending Stories
Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Trump_at_his_desk_(46451130962).jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Rumors began to swirl this summer that some in former President Donald Trump's inner circle expect him to be reinstated to the presidency by the end of the year.

Notably, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly claimed to posses evidence of voter fraud that could put Trump back in the White House.

Even Trump himself has indicated there is a chance Democrat Joe Biden is removed from office before the next presidential election.

According to a new poll, many Republican voters share these beliefs.

Poll

In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, respondents were asked "How likely do you think it is that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as U.S. President this year, if at all?"

Per Mediaite, almost a third of Republican respondents said this possibility is likely.

Nineteen percent of them said it is "very likely" Trump will be reinstated, while another 10 percent said it is "somewhat likely" he will be reinstated.

Republican women were more likely than men to answer the question affirmatively.

Reinstatement

As Mediaite noted, Lindell has repeatedly delayed the timeline of Trump's reinstatement, most notably claiming that the former president will be back in the White House by August 13, which is two days from now.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits on behalf of the Trump campaign after the 2020 election, also seems to believe the former commander-in-chief will soon be reinstated.

These rumors are baseless. Trump cannot be reinstated, since there is nothing resembling a "Reinstatement Clause" within the U.S. Constitution.

Other Polls

Other polls also suggest that many Republican voters think Trump can and actually will be reinstated to the presidency.

For instance, in a Hill-HarrisX survey that was released in June, 30 percent of Republican respondents said it was "likely" Trump would be reinstated by the end of the year.

Strong majorities of Democrats and independents in the poll described the possibility as "unlikely."

Apart from hinting at the possibility of being reinstated, Trump has also discussed launching a comeback presidential bid in 2024, but he has yet to make an official announcement.

Conspiracy Theories

QAnon follower attends a political protest.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt

According to CNN's polling analyst Harry Enten, some conspiracy theories are very popular on the American right.

Notably, research has found that a significant percentage of Republicans believe Biden won the 2020 election thanks to widespread fraud and irregularities, and have doubts concerning COVID-19 vaccines.

"People have died because they haven't gotten a vaccine. People died because of the Capitol riot. These conspiracy theories aren't anything like believing the moon landing was fake. The conspiracy theories about the vaccine and the election have had deadly consequences this year," Enten wrote.

