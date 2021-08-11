Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Celebrities

'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

TV

Lala Kent Confirms New 'Vanderpump Rules' Don't Have 'Tremendous Storylines'

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Bikini On Yacht

Hailie Jade close up
HailieJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is going "Aye, aye captain" from a yacht while showing off her summer-ready bikini body and even going mismatched. The 25-year-old social media star and new PUMA promo face had her 2.1 million Instagram followers on her side last night as she dropped rare swimwear snaps, also reminding her followers that Em's little girl has 100% grown up.

Hailie, who recently put on a couples display with boyfriend Evan McClintock, got flirtatious replies, but the star is solidly taken. See the boyfriend's perks below.

Stuns Fans With Fresh Bikini Snaps

Hailie Jade in buggy at festival
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Hailie, who has been busy rocking '90s mom jeans and crop tops via her recent Chicago, IL attendance at Lollapalooza, had ditched the covered-up look for a full figure flaunt.

Throwing out glam vibes while kneeling on a yacht, Hailie sent out confidence and a slight smile from behind shades, wearing a striped pair of multicolor bikini bottoms, plus a plunging and yellow bikini top that kept it cute and showed off the curves. "Aye, aye captain," the caption read.

See The Stunning Photos Below

The double set of snaps, now sitting at over 150,000 likes, also received a celebrity thumbs-up: Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry left a like, but fans are digging up drama.

Mentions of rapper Machine Gun Kelly were made - the "RAP DEVIL" star and 48-year-old Eminem have major beef after MGK made comments on a then-underaged Hailie back in 2012.

"MGk scrolled straight past," a popular reply reads. The Ohio-born rapper is currently dating Transformers actress Megan Fox. More after the photos.

Those PUMA Promos

Hailie Jade in pants and sneakers
HailieJade/Instagram

Earlier this year, Hailie announced her first major brand partnership, one seeing her join forces with sportswear giant PUMA. The brand once promoted by reality star Kylie Jenner, is now led by "Rare" singer Selena Gomez and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

"Now idk about u… but slippin on a bada$$ workout fit can really change the game sometimes #fierce #shemovesus @pumawomen," HJ recently wrote as she tied up her sneakers while in a super-cute pink matching spandex look. Scroll for more photos below.

Showing Off Her Style

Style hauls are a pretty regular deal for Hailie, who has this year gone TikTok-style with her multiple-looks-in-one-post shares. In April, Hailie modeled the same dress "3 ways" in a stunning indoor post, one seeing her ask fans:

"First look is a brunch vibe 🥂 second look is more of a street wear option 🌆 & lastly the classic dress up 👡, "adding: "Which style do you see yourself wearing the most? mine is personally the second!! 🙋‍♀️."

For more from Hailie, check out her Instagram.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

August 11, 2021

Emelia Hartford Eyes Business In Minidress She Calls 'Cute'

August 11, 2021

NFL News: Texans Coach David Culley Explains Why Deshaun Watson Won't Play In Preseason Opener Against Packers

August 11, 2021

Twitter Is Freaking Out After 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Gets Engaged To Blake Moynes

August 11, 2021

'Baywatch' Actress Alexandra Daddario Reveals How 'True Detective' Changed Her Career

August 11, 2021

Tayshia Adams Applauds Katie Thurston For Sticking Up For Herself Against Greg Grippo

August 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.