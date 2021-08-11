Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Pascal Siakam For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Pascal Siakam
Gettyimages | Takashi Aoyama
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to be moved this summer. Since the beginning of the 2021 offseason, rumors have been swirling around Siakam and his future with the Raptors. The trade speculations surrounding him have started to heat up after the Raptors used the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to select Scottie Barnes, who is considered as his potential replacement in Toronto.

In the past months, Siakam has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of an additional star power to have a better chance of contending for the NBA championship title next season.

Proposed Blazers-Raptors Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Portland

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the teams that could express strong interest in acquiring Siakam from the Raptors is the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trades that would save NBA's 2021 free-agency losers. For the Trail Blazers, it's the hypothetical deal that would enable Siakam to join forces with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Trail Blazers would be sending a package that includes Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Derrick Jones Jr., Anfernee Simons, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

Pascal Siakam Boosts Trail Blazers' Performance On Both Ends

Pascal Siakam going up against Jaylen Brown
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Siakam would be an incredible addition to the Trail Blazers. His potential arrival in Portland would make the Trail Blazers a more dangerous team on the offensive end and provide them with a much-needed improvement on the defensive end. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Lillard and McCollum, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer.

Last season, the 27-year-old power forward averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Blazers Finally Build Own 'Big Three'

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby celebrating Raptors' win
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Siakam may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant, but he could elevate the Trail Blazers' status in the Western Conference. From being a mediocre team, the "Big Three" of Siakam, McCollum, and Lillard could turn the Trail Blazers into a legitimate title contender in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Siakam may have failed to live up to expectations as the Raptors' main guy but in the lone season he spent with Kawhi Leonard, he has proven that he could be an effective second- or third-scoring option on a title-contending team.

Why The Raptors Would Push Through With The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Trail Blazers would also make sense for the Raptors, especially if they push through with their plan to undergo a rebuilding process. By sending Siakam to Portland, they would be receiving three young and promising players that they could develop in Little, Simons, and Jones Jr., a veteran three-and-D wingman in Covington, and two future first-round picks.

Little, Simons, and Jones Jr. could join the Raptors' core of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Barnes, and Gary Trent Jr., while Covington could be traded for more future draft assets before the 2022 trade deadline.

