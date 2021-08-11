NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Pascal Siakam For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to be moved this summer. Since the beginning of the 2021 offseason, rumors have been swirling around Siakam and his future with the Raptors. The trade speculations surrounding him have started to heat up after the Raptors used the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to select Scottie Barnes, who is considered as his potential replacement in Toronto.

In the past months, Siakam has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of an additional star power to have a better chance of contending for the NBA championship title next season.