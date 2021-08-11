Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

Demi Rose, whose world-famous bikini body is currently blown up all over Times Square in New York City, has been showing off her figure and her latest achievement, one seeing the 26-year-old drop a massive clothing collab with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Demi, who became a Pretty Little Thing ambassador in October 2020, has already released her own edit with the label. The British bombshell is now wading deeper into designer territory, this as she unveils her brand new collection - and there's some "life" in it.