Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose, whose world-famous bikini body is currently blown up all over Times Square in New York City, has been showing off her figure and her latest achievement, one seeing the 26-year-old drop a massive clothing collab with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Demi, who became a Pretty Little Thing ambassador in October 2020, has already released her own edit with the label. The British bombshell is now wading deeper into designer territory, this as she unveils her brand new collection - and there's some "life" in it.

Massive Pretty Little Thing Collection

Demi Rose in tan dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the latest photo. Demi uploaded another swimwear snap for this week, posting for her 17.2 million Instagram followers and in a jaw-dropping water exit. The Ibiza, Spain-based star, slightly arching her back, was see halfway up a natural water ladder and amid craggy rocks, and it was curves out.

Wearing the tiniest of multicolor patterned bikinis and going plunging and double-strapped, Demi stunned fans with her tiny, 24-inch waist, also posing with closed eyes as she soaked up the sun.

See The Photos Below

Demi's collection, which does not come particularly covered-up (and fans have mixed thoughts), is heavy on the prints and loud colors. For Rose, it's just the way she wanted it. The Birmingham, U.K. native, whose post also included super-skimpy dresses in the same prints, told her followers:

"This print from my new collection with @prettylittlething is giving me life ✨."

Demi had made headlines for attending the PLT launch party in a sizzling, cut-out, and undies-free burnt orange dress. See it after the bikini shot.

'Overjoyed' To Announce New Project

Demi Rose in printed dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi, once a Fashion Nova partner and now solidly on the other side with the affordable giant's biggest rival, debuted the collab news earlier this month, telling fans:

"I am overjoyed to announce my new Collection with @prettylittlething 🧡 Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourself to the world as our highest selves."

Rose added that her pieces are a "form of self expression." More photos below.

See The Video Below

Since going all bikini for her promo, Demi has updated her Instagram showing a massive overall career achievement as her PLT promo video is plastered all over Times Square. Humbled and proud, Demi shared the view of the Big Apple's most-prestigious spot, writing:

"A moment! Thank you @prettylittlething for believing in me, my vision and bringing it to life. I hope you guys love the collection as much as I do. Tag me if you see me or any pieces you may wear. (girlies)"

