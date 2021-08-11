Mitch McConnell Responds To Donald Trump Calling Him 'Most Overrated Man In Politics'

In a rare example of bipartisan collaboration, the United States Senate on Tuesday passed a much-anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Spearheaded by Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and GOP Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, the bill includes around $550 billion in new funding for bridges, roads, broadband, rail and water.

The proposal is now moving to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to pass it together with the ambitious $3.5 trillion budget plan.

But not everyone was happy with the deal. Former President Donald Trump certainly wasn't.