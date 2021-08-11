Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Bikini On Yacht

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Celebrities

'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

Andrew Cuomo’s History With Women Comes Under Scrutiny After Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On Thursday, Democrat Andrew Cuomo announced he would step down as Governor of New York, effective August 24.

He made the decision amid intense public pressure, as virtually all prominent Democratic politicians urged him to step down and let Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul take over.

Cuomo, whose nationwide popularity surged amid the coronavirus pandemic, offered his resignation after New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation found him to be guilty of sexual harraseement.

Cuomo's history with women is now being scrutinized once again. Read more below.

Marriage To Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo pose for photographs.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Bill_Clinton_at_a_movie_screening_outside_the_Family_Theatre_of_the_White_House_(08).jpg

Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, in 1990. They have three daughters: Cara Ethel Kennedy-Cuomo, Mariah Matilda Kennedy-Cuomo, and Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

According to the New York Post, Cuomo and Kennedy divorced in 2005.

It remains unclear why the couple split up, but reports claim that tensions between Cuomo and Kennedy arose early on in their marriage. Kennedy allegedly demanded marriage counseling to salvage the relationship, but Cuomo was too "consumed with work" to say yes.

Relationship With Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo pose for photographs.
Gettyimages | Fernando Leon

That same year his divorce with Kerry Kennedy was finalized, Cuomo began a dating Food Network host Sandra Lee. The couple reportedly moved in together in 2011.

Cuomo and Lee's relationship officially ended in September 2019.

The 55-year-old Lee was recently spotted in Southern France with her new boyfriend, writer and producer Ben Youcef, as reported by People.

"They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March. It's very early but they seem to have an undeniable connection. But both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other," a source close to the couple told the magazine.

Accusers

Eleven women have accused Cuomo of sexual harraseement, some anonymously.

The first to do so was Democratic politician Lindsey Boylan, who wrote in a February Twitter post that Cuomo once kissed her lips without consent, according to The Associated Press.

In March, Alyssa McGrath, who worked for Cuomo, accused him of making inappropriate comments, holding her "uncomfortably close" in photos and looking down her blouse.

Virginia Limmiatis, an energy company employee, claims that Cuomo "slid his fingers across her chest" at an event, while aide Ana Liss says she felt like "eye candy" while working for the governor and Charlotte Bennett maintains he repeatedly made inappropriate comments.

Approval Rating

Sexual harraseement allegations have had a devastating effect on Cuomo's popularity, bringing his approval rating to an all-time low.

In the latest Quinnipiac University poll -- which was released days before Cuomo's resignation -- just 28 percent of respondents said they approve of the job he is doing as governor.

Seventy percent of respondents in the same survey said Cuomo has lost the ability to be an effective leader, while just 27 percent disagreed.

Seventy percent, meanwhile, said Cuomo should step down as governor, including 57 percent of Democrats.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Could Trade Dalton Schultz & 2022 First-Rounder For CJ Henderson

August 11, 2021

'Unrecognizable' Rebel Wilson Worries After Massive Weight Loss

August 11, 2021

Britney Spears Makes Instagram Announcement With Avocado Toast

August 11, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Skimpy Bikini On Yacht

August 11, 2021

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

August 11, 2021

Emelia Hartford Eyes Business In Minidress She Calls 'Cute'

August 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.