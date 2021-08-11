Andrew Cuomo’s History With Women Comes Under Scrutiny After Resignation

On Thursday, Democrat Andrew Cuomo announced he would step down as Governor of New York, effective August 24.

He made the decision amid intense public pressure, as virtually all prominent Democratic politicians urged him to step down and let Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul take over.

Cuomo, whose nationwide popularity surged amid the coronavirus pandemic, offered his resignation after New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation found him to be guilty of sexual harraseement.

Cuomo's history with women is now being scrutinized once again. Read more below.