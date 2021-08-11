NFL Rumors: Cowboys Could Trade Dalton Schultz & 2022 First-Rounder For CJ Henderson

Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially begins, rumors have started to swirl around young cornerback CJ Henderson and his future with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It may only be more than a year since the Jaguars selected Henderson as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but there's already a growing belief around the league the 22-year-old cornerback's days in Jacksonville are already numbered.

On Twitter, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that the Jaguars have given the impression to some league circles that Henderson is available on the trading block.