NFL Rumors: Cowboys Could Trade Dalton Schultz & 2022 First-Rounder For CJ Henderson

CJ Henderson
Gettyimages | Sam Greenwood
Football
JB Baruelo

Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially begins, rumors have started to swirl around young cornerback CJ Henderson and his future with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It may only be more than a year since the Jaguars selected Henderson as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but there's already a growing belief around the league the 22-year-old cornerback's days in Jacksonville are already numbered.

On Twitter, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that the Jaguars have given the impression to some league circles that Henderson is available on the trading block.

CJ Henderson To Dallas Cowboys

CJ Henderson celebrating after a successful defensive play
Gettyimages | Julio Aguilar

Fowler added that though things are good between both camps, the Jaguars like "its corners" and Henderson is expected to receive strong interest in the trade market. One of the potential suitors of Henderson is the Dallas Cowboys. In a recent article, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report created a list of potential trades involving the former No. 9 overall pick.

In the proposed trade scenario that would send Henderson to Dallas, the Cowboys would offer the Jaguars a trade package that includes Dalton Schultz and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

CJ Henderson Would Boost Cowboys' Defense

CJ Henderson celebrating Jaguars' victory
Gettyimages | Sam Greenwood

Henderson may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his rookie season where he recorded 36 tackles, six passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be an incredible addition to the Cowboys, especially after the departures of Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Rhodes in free agency.

"While Dallas did add Keanu Neal and Malik Hooker to shore up the safety position and took a cornerback prospect in Kelvin Joseph with a second-round pick, the club would still heavily benefit from acquiring a promising CB like Henderson," Kay wrote.

Cowboys Improve Roster Despite Financial Situation

CJ Henderson pointing at the crowd
Gettyimages | Sam Greenwood

It wouldn't be surprising if the Cowboys really decide to pursue Henderson on the trade market. The proposed trade deal would allow them to improve their defense despite their limited spending capability. By combining their $4.5 million salary cap space and Schultz's $2 million salary for the 2021 NFL season, the Cowboys could easily absorb Henderson's rookie contract.

As Kay noted, the former No. 9 overall pick is only due $7 million over the next three years and would have a cap hit of $4.7 million in the 2021 NFL season.

Cowboys Have Best Offer For CJ Henderson

With his disappointing performance in his rookie year and major health concerns, Kay believes that the Cowboys' trade package that includes Schultz and a future first-round draft pick could be the best offer that the Jaguars could get for Henderson.

"By packaging in a tight end—such as Dalton Schultz, who hauled in 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns last year—for a Jacksonville team desperate for a viable pass-catcher at the position, Dallas could potentially put the top offer on the table," Kay wrote.

