According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Culley made the decision not to let Watson play in the preseason opener "based on the limited reps he's had in practice." Culley also hinted at the possibility that Watson may not also be with the team in their upcoming preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

"Like I said before, it's day-to-day with him," Culley said, as quoted by CBS Sports. "And you know he'd been out for a while. He's back today and he's taking it day-to-day as he's been since the start of training camp. He's unlikely to play in the game. We'll make a decision later on in the week on what's going to happen with that."