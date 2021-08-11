Twitter Is Freaking Out After 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Gets Engaged To Blake Moynes

As The Bachelorette season 17 came to an end, Twitter users sounded off with their opinions on Thurston's selection, some of whom were supportive of the choice, and others who felt she picked wrong and would end up brokenhearted.

"Just finished watching- so proud of you Katie! Don’t listen to the naysayers- glad you stuck up for yourself with Greg, and you even changed my mind about Blake- I wasn’t sure about him but you obviously have good judgement in people, better than me. Congrats to you both!" one person said.

"I love watching Blake and Katie together bc it reminds me so much of my own relationship. Just super playful, goofy, free to be as weird as you want as well as just very pure sweet and caring love for each other. It's just the best kind of relationship imo and I'm happy for them," added a second.

"I’m so glad Katie chose Blake on the Bachelorette… that Greg was a snake," said a third.

"Blake and Katie are so precious omg," a fourth shared.