Twitter Is Freaking Out After 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Gets Engaged To Blake Moynes

Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Katie Thurston gave her final rose to Blake Moynes during Monday night's new episodes of The Bachelorette following an explosive argument with Greg Grippo and a breakup with Justin Glaze.

As is usual, viewers were taken on one heck of a ride with Thurston, who seemed to be completely torn between her final two men, Moynes and Glaze, up until the very end.

During the show, Moynes questioned if Thurston's feelings for him were real after Grippo's dramatic exit. However, when all was said and done, he told Thurston, "I love you."

Blake Moynes Poured His Heart Out To Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston wears a yellow dress.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

"I said to myself, ‘F-ck, I love her.’ It’s scary to say because I promised myself that I wouldn’t say to anybody that I was sure, but I’ve been telling you all along I have been,” Moynes said, according to Page Six. “I love you and I’m f–king really excited about life with you.”

Luckily, after professing his feelings, Thurston reciprocated.

“It is a big deal. It’s a huge word. As much as I want to be stubborn and just like you it’s scary and it’s but I f–king love you so much and I couldn’t be happier that you’re here,” she gushed. “I’m so glad.”

Twitter Has Mixed Emotions About Katie Thurston's Selection

Katie Thurston smiles with light red lips.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

As The Bachelorette season 17 came to an end, Twitter users sounded off with their opinions on Thurston's selection, some of whom were supportive of the choice, and others who felt she picked wrong and would end up brokenhearted.

"Just finished watching- so proud of you Katie! Don’t listen to the naysayers- glad you stuck up for yourself with Greg, and you even changed my mind about Blake- I wasn’t sure about him but you obviously have good judgement in people, better than me. Congrats to you both!" one person said.

"I love watching Blake and Katie together bc it reminds me so much of my own relationship. Just super playful, goofy, free to be as weird as you want as well as just very pure sweet and caring love for each other. It's just the best kind of relationship imo and I'm happy for them," added a second.

"I’m so glad Katie chose Blake on the Bachelorette… that Greg was a snake," said a third.

"Blake and Katie are so precious omg," a fourth shared.

Some Twitter Users Wished She Ended Up With Greg Grippo

Katie Thurston puts her chin on her hand with her hair down.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

Others quested Moynes' motives and said she should have chosen Greg Grippo.

"Not a singular doubt in my mind that Katie and Blake break up. Dudes been on the show for 3 different Bachelorettes, he just wants to be famous," someone stated.

"Katie… you’re such a b-tch! Greg loved you and you were too blind to see it. Man, shake your head!!! Greg/Blake? There is no competition… Greg," a second said.

"It clearly looked up until now her and Greg's chemisty was him all way," shared a third.

Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes Are Falling Deeper In Love

Katie Thurston wears a white crop top.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

During The Bachelorette: After the Rose, which aired immediately after the finale episode, Thurston and Moynes reunited and offered a very exciting update on their ongoing romance.

“Everyday our love continues to grow stronger and stronger,” Thurston shared with the audience at home. “[Blake and I] are not even the same couple you just saw go down on one knee. We are so much more already, and we’re just really excited to start our lives together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

