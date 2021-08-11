Twitter Is Freaking Out After 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Gets Engaged To Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston gave her final rose to Blake Moynes during Monday night's new episodes of The Bachelorette following an explosive argument with Greg Grippo and a breakup with Justin Glaze.
As is usual, viewers were taken on one heck of a ride with Thurston, who seemed to be completely torn between her final two men, Moynes and Glaze, up until the very end.
During the show, Moynes questioned if Thurston's feelings for him were real after Grippo's dramatic exit. However, when all was said and done, he told Thurston, "I love you."