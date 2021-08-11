Britney Spears Makes Instagram Announcement With Avocado Toast

Britney Spears' followers can expect big changes. The 39-year-old pop singer is fresh from announcing that she'll be taking a step back from posting for her 33 million Instagram fans, with the send-off coming packed with avocado toast action, an explanation, plus a name-drop as the "Toxic" singer shouted out singer Selena Gomez.

On Monday, Britney shared a video that follows accusations she's not been "cautious" enough. Spears, who has clapped back, now seems to be heeding the advice from Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell.