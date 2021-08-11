Trending Stories
Britney Spears Makes Instagram Announcement With Avocado Toast

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears' followers can expect big changes. The 39-year-old pop singer is fresh from announcing that she'll be taking a step back from posting for her 33 million Instagram fans, with the send-off coming packed with avocado toast action, an explanation, plus a name-drop as the "Toxic" singer shouted out singer Selena Gomez.

On Monday, Britney shared a video that follows accusations she's not been "cautious" enough. Spears, who has clapped back, now seems to be heeding the advice from Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell.

Taking A Step Back

Britney Spears in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney was lovingly warned by Brian that she wasn't being sufficiently "cautious." Recent posts have brought the blonde fully topless, confirming she's doing well amid her conservatorship, and even sharing a scary bathroom lockup at 2 a.m.

Opting out of showing her face and instead sharing a video of an avocado being prepped and sliced for an avocado toast dish topped by Sriracha sauce, Britney waited until the end to mention the footage. She had more important things to say.

'The World Can Be A Nasty Place'

Quoting "Rare" singer Gomez and tagging her in her caption, Britney told her fans that "in a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness ☀️☀️☀️ !!!"

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! " she continued. More after the video.

Saying 'Ta Ta'

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears' post, which came as a court judge denied a request to have 69-year-old dad Jamie removed as the singer's conservator, closed with a mention of the video and what appeared to be goodbye for now.

"Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!!" Britney continued, adding: "God bless you beautiful people … TA TA 👋🏼 !!!!" Unsurprisingly, the comments section has exploded.

Selena Gomez Tops Comments

Rare Beauty founder Selena, who mentioned her Selena + Chef cooking series as she topped comments, sent the pop princess all her support, writing: "Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time!"

Fellow cooking queen and socialite Paris Hilton said she was "always sending you so much love and support," and the BFF to Kim Kardashian had similar words to Gomez as she welcomed Britney on her Cooking With Paris show. Love also came in from designer Vera Wang and the #FreeBritney movement, now backing Spears since the 2008 commencement date of her conservatorship.

