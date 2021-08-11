'Baywatch' Actress Alexandra Daddario Reveals How 'True Detective' Changed Her Career

Alexandra Daddario starred on a handful of episodes of True Detective in 2014. And, while the 35-year-old actress didn't think the part would lead to much, it ultimately gave her career a major boost, leading to roles in films, such as Baywatch and San Andreas, and television series, including The White Lotus, The New Girl, and American Horror Story: Hotel.

Looking back at the time she spent working on True Detective during a July interview with The Collider, Daddario said she never expected to get the response she did from her short-lived role.