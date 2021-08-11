Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Football

Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints Worsens

US Politics

Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

'Baywatch' Actress Alexandra Daddario Reveals How 'True Detective' Changed Her Career

Alexandra Daddario wears a maroon gown with her hair down and dark lipstick.
Shutterstock | 564025
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Alexandra Daddario starred on a handful of episodes of True Detective in 2014. And, while the 35-year-old actress didn't think the part would lead to much, it ultimately gave her career a major boost, leading to roles in films, such as Baywatch and San Andreas, and television series, including The White Lotus, The New Girl, and American Horror Story: Hotel.

Looking back at the time she spent working on True Detective during a July interview with The Collider, Daddario said she never expected to get the response she did from her short-lived role.

Alexandra Daddario's Successes Have Been Unexpected

Alexandra Daddario wears a gold flapper-style dress.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

"The biggest successes I’ve had in my career, I did not expect or they were completely out of the blue. And the biggest jobs I’ve booked, I had no concept that I was gonna book them. So I’ve tried to maintain my sanity or whatever my viewpoint on life is, I try not to put too many expectations on things," Daddario began in the interview.

She then mentioned True Detective, specifically, saying, "I didn’t see what was gonna happen from that coming at all."

Alexandra Daddario Is Just Doing Her Best

Alexandra Daddario wears a gold patterned gown.
Shutterstock | 564025

According to Daddario, she doesn't even recall being invited to the premiere of True Detective.

"I didn’t go to the premiere of that show and then it ended up being a huge thing for my career. So you just never know what’s gonna happen, so I just try to do the best I can in whatever I choose to do and that’s it,” she explained.

After describing her decision to take on her role in True Detective as a “tactical decision," Daddario said she believed the show's executives were "vaguely interested" in having her join the show.

Alexandra Daddario Wanted To Do Something Different

Alexandra Daddario wears dark pink lipstick and a beige blazer.
Shutterstock | 673594

"I was like, ‘Well, they’re vaguely interested and I love these actors and I love Cary Fukunaga and I want to be in this show, so let me force them to hire me,'" she joked. "I thought I need something on my resume that shows that I can do something different, or something. I just thought it would look good on my resume. That was where I sort of was at at that point. And that would look to Hollywood like, ‘Oh, she’s doing something different!’”

Alexandra Daddario Went On To Book 'San Andreas'

Alexandra Daddario wears a strapless gown with her hair short and curled.
Shutterstock | 564025

After taking on the role and getting attention for it, Daddario heard from her manager.

"That episode aired and my manager called, and I’ll never forget it, I was sitting on my boyfriend’s couch and she calls me in the morning after the episode aired and she was like, ‘The phone’s been ringing off the hook all morning. The phone won’t stop ringing!'" Daddario recalled. "And all of a sudden, everyone in town wanted to meet with me and then I booked San Andreas."

Latest Headlines

Tayshia Adams Applauds Katie Thurston For Sticking Up For Herself Against Greg Grippo

August 11, 2021

The 4 Most Popular Ways To Wear A Tie

August 10, 2021

Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'Intense' Season Of 'Pump Rules,' Talks Fired Cast Members

August 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

August 10, 2021

The Best Fitness Gifts For Workout Lovers

August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene Banned From Twitter For Saying COVID-19 Vaccines 'Are Failing'

August 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.