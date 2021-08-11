Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Celebrities

'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

TV

Lala Kent Confirms New 'Vanderpump Rules' Don't Have 'Tremendous Storylines'

Emelia Hartford Eyes Business In Minidress She Calls 'Cute'

Emelia Hartford car selfie
EmeliaHartford/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Automotive star and all-around social media sensation Emelia Hartford has been eyeing up a business opportunity while showing off her endlessly-long legs in a minidress she calls "cute." The SAG-AFTRA actress and Fastest Car face, now a bonafide hit on Instagram, has been proving she's a witty one for fans, posting a killer legs snap from a balcony and teasing her followers with what she might be selling next.

A June post from the blonde came complete with a "might cell my c8 later," although fans were eyeing up the shot.

'Felt Cute'

Emelia Hartford in shorts in a car
EmeliaHartford/Instagram

Scroll for the snap. Emelia, who impressed social media star Jordyn Jones with her post, was shot candidly and going uber leggy in a super-tight micro dress in black-and-white prints. The star was seen on a high level and wooden balcony overlooking greenery - nothing outside of the ordinary for the scenery, but for fans, this was a real treat.

Wearing Nike sneakers and her hair down as she rocked the strappy mini, Hatford sent out a gorgeous smile - and that was before the caption.

Scroll For The Snap

Taking to her caption, Emelia wrote: "Felt cute might sell my c8 later." Definitely a new spin - possibly quite literally - on the Insta-exhausted "might delete later."

Singer and fellow Insta-star Jordyn Jones now tops comments with her: "When u got a hella cute pic but you gotta please the car audience 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Others, meanwhile, joked around. "Six dollars and a pack of gum, take it or leave it," one follower wrote with a cry-face emoji. See more photos after the shot.

Speaks For Herself

Emelia Hartford at a race in jeans
EmeliaHartford/Instagram

The Corvette queen, who may well need to fight for fanbase space with Netflix star Constance Nunes, has opened up on all things fuel.

"I have a bad habit of taking my street cars and ending up modding them to the point where it becomes a race car and the streetability factor of it just isn't there," she's revealed. "I'm really stoked to build because I show everyone everything. I show the process. I show how we're doing things," she also told MotorTrend. More photos below.

There's Always Merch

Proving you don't need to be Justin Bieber to release merch, Emelia has been doing just this. Posing in a leggy snap to announce the news on July 30, the star told her followers:

"I’m so proud and excited to announce my new @hartfordlimited apparel line! My team and I have spent months on this addition and am happy to finally share with you ☺️ Go buy yourself some merch to help support me and continue producing content for you at home!"

Latest Headlines

NFL News: Texans Coach David Culley Explains Why Deshaun Watson Won't Play In Preseason Opener Against Packers

August 11, 2021

Twitter Is Freaking Out After 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Gets Engaged To Blake Moynes

August 11, 2021

'Baywatch' Actress Alexandra Daddario Reveals How 'True Detective' Changed Her Career

August 11, 2021

Tayshia Adams Applauds Katie Thurston For Sticking Up For Herself Against Greg Grippo

August 11, 2021

The 4 Most Popular Ways To Wear A Tie

August 10, 2021

Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'Intense' Season Of 'Pump Rules,' Talks Fired Cast Members

August 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.