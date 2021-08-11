Trending Stories
Tayshia Adams Applauds Katie Thurston For Sticking Up For Herself Against Greg Grippo

Tayshia Adams wears a floral dress with necklaces.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Tayshia Adams co-hosted the latest season of The Bachelorette, season 17, alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. And, after Monday night's finale episode and After the Final Rose special, she spoke out in support of Katie Thurston.

After watching as she confronted ex-flame, and one-time show front-runner, Greg Grippo about the way in which he accused her of failing to reciprocate his emotions and stormed off during their hometown date following a whirlwind romance, Adams applauded Thurston for speaking her mind after their shocking on-camera dispute.

Tayshia Adams Recalls Katie Thurston's Chat WIth Greg Grippo

Katie Thurston wears a yellow dress.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

According to a report from Us Weekly, Adams was inspired by the confidence Thurston showed while hashing things out with Grippo.

“I think even Kaitlyn said something we both noticed the second Katie stepped on stage that there was just a lot of tension. And I think it’s also because at one point, these two people really cared about each other,” Adams recalled during the August 10, episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “But also, I really wanted to commend Katie for sticking up for herself and really just … letting Greg know, like, how his actions affected her.”

Katie Thurston Ultimately Became Engaged To Another Man

Tayshia Adams wears a metallic dress and white heels.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

As _Bachelorette fans will recall, Thurston was immediately attracted to Grippo and actually selected him for her coveted first impression rose and her first one-on-one date of the 17th season.

Grippo went on to score another one-on-one date with Thurston before things quickly took a turn for the worst between them during their hometown visit.

Following Grippo's sudden exit, Thurston narrowed her suitors down to two men, Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes, and on Monday, she accepted a proposal from Moynes.

Katie Thurston Doesn't Believe Greg Grippo Was Ready For An Engagement

Katie Thurston wears a black sheer
Katie Thurston | Instagram

During Monday's show, Thurston told Grippo he likely wasn't ready to settle down.

"I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged in that journey together,” Thurston told Grippo. “For that hometown to go as perfectly as it did until the very end, and for you to do a 180, I feel like you were looking for the perfect opportunity to escape because you were never ready for an engagement.”

"You didn’t even bother to say goodbye. You say you love me, but I don’t think you even know what love is," she added.

Tayshia Adams Found The Discussion 'Empowering'

Tayshia Adams wears a blue and gold sequined dress on stage.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Following the chat, Adams admitted that being in the midst of the tension was "a really tough position.”

“I think that that was a really empowering moment just for women in general, just to know that, like, ‘Hey, I need to share my truth and, like, this is how I felt in that moment and you abandoned me,'” she added. “At the same time, for Greg, I know that he was feeling all of the things as well. … You saw these two people really have a lot of emotions and feelings.”

