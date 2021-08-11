Tayshia Adams Applauds Katie Thurston For Sticking Up For Herself Against Greg Grippo

Tayshia Adams co-hosted the latest season of The Bachelorette, season 17, alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. And, after Monday night's finale episode and After the Final Rose special, she spoke out in support of Katie Thurston.

After watching as she confronted ex-flame, and one-time show front-runner, Greg Grippo about the way in which he accused her of failing to reciprocate his emotions and stormed off during their hometown date following a whirlwind romance, Adams applauded Thurston for speaking her mind after their shocking on-camera dispute.