Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms With Fries Appetite

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Football

Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints Worsens

US Politics

Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

The 4 Most Popular Ways To Wear A Tie

Person wearing a tie and suit
Unsplash | Phil Shaw
Lifestyle
Jacob Highley

Tying a tie has become one of the last fashion past-times. Where undercoats and multiple layers of clothing used to be a primary focus for an outfit, only ties remain as a man’s chance to show off a creative flair. (There are exceptions like with a robust watch or cuff links, but neither require any skill to master)

Furthermore, tying a tie is one of the most commonly searched up things on the worldwide web. From videos to written step-by-step guides, there is virtually no end to the number of ways to learn how to tie a tie.

1. Half Windsor

Half windsor knot
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Necktie_Half-Windsor_knot.jpg

The half Windsor is easily the most popular way to tie a tie in the United States besides the others listed shortly.

Symmetrical in shape and usually suitable for any tie size, the presentation is subtle but fully noticeable. In fact, the only reason it is called a “half Windsor” is because its “full” counterpart is simply more robust at the top. Everything else is practically the same.

It is also easy to memorize with just a few movements. One has only to measure the bottom compared to their rib cage to determine the length in most cases.

2. Full Windsor

Giphy

For the full Windsor, just imagine the half Windsor but with a few extra movements. Since we’ve already covered this particular tie style, it may interest the reader to note that this tie style has actually been around for almost 100 years!

According to Wikipedia, the Windsor knot was created by the Duke of Windsor. (Or possibly his father in the 1930s)

The style was used to accommodate a steady trend of shorter ties and shorter tying styles. It remains massively popular to this day.

3. Four In Hand Knot

Four In Hand Knot
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Four-In-Hand_tie_knot.JPG

Not to be confused with the half Windsor (which is considered slightly more formal) the “Four In Hand Knot” is arguably even more popular than the aforementioned styles, except that most people unknowingly call it a Windsor. This style has also been called the “schoolboy knot” and is ludicrously simple. With about 5 steps to tying this knot, it is actually faster than the half Windsor by about one step or so. Another reason for this knot being so popular stems from it being recommended by the US Military alongside the half Windsor and the Windsor knots. That’s right, these three were prescribed as the three options for the Military and US Navy.

4. Pratt Knot

Person wearing tie
Unsplash | itay verchik

News anchor Don Shelby made the Pratt knot famous in the late 1980s. While it does appear highly similar to the Windsor, the design placed more tension at the top brace while allowing a free-flowing look. Placing a wider end to one’s left, and the slimmer end to the right.

This knot was first seen during WWII, but after gaining popularity from Don Shelby, it was also referred to as the “Shelby Knot.”

It is also worth noting that this particular knot requires a wider tie to fully show off its girth. So it makes sense to have more than a thin tie for when you feel like spicing your tie game up.

Latest Headlines

Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'Intense' Season Of 'Pump Rules,' Talks Fired Cast Members

August 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

August 10, 2021

The Best Fitness Gifts For Workout Lovers

August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene Banned From Twitter For Saying COVID-19 Vaccines 'Are Failing'

August 10, 2021

Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

August 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

August 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.