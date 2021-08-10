The 4 Most Popular Ways To Wear A Tie

Tying a tie has become one of the last fashion past-times. Where undercoats and multiple layers of clothing used to be a primary focus for an outfit, only ties remain as a man’s chance to show off a creative flair. (There are exceptions like with a robust watch or cuff links, but neither require any skill to master)

Furthermore, tying a tie is one of the most commonly searched up things on the worldwide web. From videos to written step-by-step guides, there is virtually no end to the number of ways to learn how to tie a tie.