NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Despite losing their second-best player, Russell Westbrook, in a five-team blockbuster trade, the Washington Wizards still don't have any plan of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. The Wizards may have parted ways with Westbrook but in exchange for him, they acquired several quality role players who could help them make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, the Wizards may not be done in making moves. After acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Holiday, they are expected to pursue another quality player who is currently available on the trade market.