Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Football

Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints Worsens

US Politics

Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

TV

Lacey Hirst-Pavek, Michelle Kitterman: Ice Pick Death Of Pregnant Mother For Affair With Husband On 'She Made Me Do It'

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Casually Sits In Splits In Magazine Minidress

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Gettyimages | Michael Reaves
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite losing their second-best player, Russell Westbrook, in a five-team blockbuster trade, the Washington Wizards still don't have any plan of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. The Wizards may have parted ways with Westbrook but in exchange for him, they acquired several quality role players who could help them make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, the Wizards may not be done in making moves. After acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Holiday, they are expected to pursue another quality player who is currently available on the trade market.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam looking at the scoreboard
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Wizards this summer is veteran power forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Vince Frank of Sportsnaut came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Wizards to pair Beal with Siakam next season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would be sending a package that includes Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Thomas Bryant, and an unprotected future first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

Pascal Siakam On-Court Impact On Wizards

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

Siakam would be an incredible addition to the Wizards. He may have failed as the Raptors' main guy but in the lone season he spent with Kawhi Leonard, he has proven that he can be an efficient second- or third-scoring option. His potential arrival in Washington would boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

Siakam would give the Wizards another offensive firepower behind Beal, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Wizards Obtain Pieces To Make A Deep Playoff Run

Pascal Siakam finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

The successful acquisition of Siakam won't be enough to help the Wizards form their own superteam this summer. However, if the core of Siakam, Beal, Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, and Daniel Gafford build good chemistry and manage to stay away from any major injury, the Wizards would have a realistic chance of making a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 NBA season.

While Siakam and Dinwiddie are set to join Beal and Hachimura in the starting lineup, other newcomers like Caldwell-Pope, Harrell, and Holiday would solidify the Wizards' second unit.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

Deni Avdija bringing the ball down for the Wizards
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

The proposed deal would be worth exploring for the Raptors, especially if they are planning to undergo a rebuilding process this summer. By sending Siakam to Washington, the Raptors would be receiving three young and promising talents in Avdija, Kuzma, and Bryant, together with a future first-round selection.

Avdija, Kuzma, and Bryant could join Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Gary Trent Jr. and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Raptors would try to build in Toronto.

Latest Headlines

The Best Fitness Gifts For Workout Lovers

August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene Banned From Twitter For Saying COVID-19 Vaccines 'Are Failing'

August 10, 2021

Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

August 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

August 10, 2021

A Complete Guide To Furnishing Your Bachelor Pad

August 10, 2021

NFL Rumors: Texans Not Taking 'Lowball Offers' For Deshaun Watson, Open To Keeping QB This Year

August 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.