The Best Fitness Gifts For Workout Lovers

Young woman sitting on the floor with a laptop and some fitness gear.
Shutterstock | 207858707
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

If you know someone who lives and breathes fitness and you're planning a thoughtful gift, you'll probably need some guidance about the best exercise gear to shop for.

Even if you're shopping for yourself, you might still need some help with what to look for.

Below you'll find some of the best fitness gifts for women to get you started in the right direction.

1. For Wearing

Young woman in sportswear performing a leap.
Shutterstock | 163108

One of the first things that pop to mind when it comes to women's fitness apparel is the Free People'sThe Way Home Shorts. Unless you've been living under a rock for the past year, you'll have heard all about these viral athletic shorts -- which make for an ideal gift for any fitness-oriented gal. Their thick waistband is figure-flattering and they come in an impressive variety of colors to suit any taste.

You can't talk sportswear without considering a good pair of compression pants. Luckily, Contur comes to the rescue with their Smooth Move Leggings. They're eco-friendly, made from the brand's "softest Italian sustainable techno fabric," and come in a cornucopia of bold, vibrant colors that will turn heads at the gym.

If you truly wish to make a statement, you can't go wrong with APL's Techloom Wave Melange snickers. These slip-on shoes and as stylish as they come and they're perfect for hitting the treadmill and spin bike or sweating it out at a HIIT class.

2. For Training At Home

Young woman training at home on an exercise mat.
Shutterstock | 156673

If you're looking for the ultimate fitness gift, then this Home Exercise Bike from Peloton is definitely it. Built for "the most convenient and immersive indoor cycling experience," this at-home spin bike also streams daily live classes from Peloton's NYC studio. Talk about a dream come true!

If you really want to impress your fitness aficionado friend, pick her up a TRX Home Gym Suspension System. It takes less than 60 seconds to set up and can be hooked up anywhere, the doorway included.

For the ladies who exercise at home, the LDM Stability Ball by Louisa Drake is a terrific gift that will keep workouts fresh and entertaining. The celebrity trainer particularly recommends it for the core and lower body. As an added bonus, it takes up very little space.

The Sports Edit Frame Gliding Discs are another great present for anyone who loves to feel the burn. They work the entire body and truly take cardio to the next level.

3. For Hydration

Young woman in sportswear holding a water bottle.
Shutterstock | 163108

Cool water bottles are usually top on the list of awesome gifts for fitness lovers. With such great variety to choose from, the absolute crème de la crème is the Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle, which actually purifies your water and kills 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses.

"The fact that we don't have to worry about cleaning this bottle is a gift in and of itself," quips Popsugar.

Another attention-worthy option is Chilly's Gradient Blush Water Bottle. It's incredibly pretty and has tons of prints to choose from. It's also leak-proof and sweat-free.

If thermal insulation is your goal, the [Spruce Thermal] from KeepCup will keep coffee warm during any morning workout.

4. For The Gym Bag

Young woman at the gym holding a gym bag and towel.
Shutterstock | 101595

The love for fitness starts with an exercise mat and there's none better than Yogi Bare's Paws Natural Rubber Yoga Mat.

"Made from natural rubber, it also offers a serious amount of grip, making a great option for any of your at-home workouts — from yoga to cardio," states Popsugar.

Investing in one will also support a good cause.

"The green 'Wild' Paws mat plants a tree for every mat bought, whilst the 'Lunar' blue mat supports ocean conservation charity, Sea Shepherd."

Another must-have item for any exercise fan is the Long Resistance Band from Shreddy. It's available in four weights -- light, medium, heavy, and extra heavy -- to suit any workout routine.

One particularly handy item for the gym bag is the Speed Skipping Rope With Digital Counter. Make someone's day by adding it to your shopping cart!

Lastly, if you want to make a lasting impression and give someone the gift of style, go for the Bala Bangles 1lb Weight. According to Popsugar, it's "the hottest commodity this year," so you'll definitely be scoring big!

