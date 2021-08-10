The Best Fitness Gifts For Workout Lovers

The love for fitness starts with an exercise mat and there's none better than Yogi Bare's Paws Natural Rubber Yoga Mat.
"Made from natural rubber, it also offers a serious amount of grip, making a great option for any of your at-home workouts — from yoga to cardio," states Popsugar.
Investing in one will also support a good cause.
"The green 'Wild' Paws mat plants a tree for every mat bought, whilst the 'Lunar' blue mat supports ocean conservation charity, Sea Shepherd."
Another must-have item for any exercise fan is the Long Resistance Band from Shreddy. It's available in four weights -- light, medium, heavy, and extra heavy -- to suit any workout routine.
One particularly handy item for the gym bag is the Speed Skipping Rope With Digital Counter. Make someone's day by adding it to your shopping cart!
Lastly, if you want to make a lasting impression and give someone the gift of style, go for the Bala Bangles 1lb Weight. According to Popsugar, it's "the hottest commodity this year," so you'll definitely be scoring big!