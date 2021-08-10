NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

As the 2021 offseason goes deeper, several crazy trades continue to surface in the league. These include a proposed three-team blockbuster trade that would enable Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry to reunite with his brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, in Bay Area. Aside from the Sixers and the Warriors, the suggested deal would also involve the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the proposed trade scenario by Sportsnaut, the Warriors would get Curry and Ben Simmons, the Sixers would receive CJ McCollum, Damion Lee, and two future first-round picks, while the Trail Blazers would obtain Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody.