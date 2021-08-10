Marjorie Taylor Greene Banned From Twitter For Saying COVID-19 Vaccines 'Are Failing'

No stranger to controversy, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has come under intense scrutiny for pushing discredited conspiracy theories.

Notably, the freshmen congresswoman -- an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump -- has strongly criticized public health officials in President Joe Biden's administration for urging caution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, Greene has taken aim at coronavirus vaccines, describing them as ineffective and slamming those who think they should be mandatory.

The social network Twitter is now stepping in.