A Complete Guide To Furnishing Your Bachelor Pad

When it comes to couches and sofas, the best bet is always to buy new.

"I know that it can be tempting to try to reupholster your old couch from college, but it isn’t as easy as it looks," says Batchelor On A Budget. "Even the more professional DIY’ers will have a hard time navigating the curves, tufts, and springs of a couch to make it look like new."

When buying a new couch or sofa, the first thing to be mindful of is space.

"Not only should they be a good fit for your living room, you want to ensure that the couch will be able to fit through the door in your entrance."

As far as fabric goes, you have a few options to choose from, each presenting a unique advantage. Leather is tough and durable and will resist wear and tear, whereas synthetic fabrics will hold their color for longer.

In terms of color, go neutral and add a contrasting note with patterned throw pillows. Don't overcomplicate your decor with a pillow-back sofa. Instead, opt for sleek tight-back versions that "require less maintenance and will look more natural in your bachelor pad."

Pro tip: if you have a smaller room, a couch with lower arms will open up the space and make the room appear larger.