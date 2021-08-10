Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Being Raped, Killed On January 6

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob of QAnon followers and former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While the mob vandalized the building, lawmakers barricaded themselves and waited for Capitol Police to intervene and stop the attack.

As the riots were taking place, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hiding in a building that is part of the Capitol complex.

She discussed the experience in a new interview with CNN.