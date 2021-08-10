Trending Stories
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Being Raped, Killed On January 6

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wroblewski
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob of QAnon followers and former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While the mob vandalized the building, lawmakers barricaded themselves and waited for Capitol Police to intervene and stop the attack.

As the riots were taking place, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hiding in a building that is part of the Capitol complex.

She discussed the experience in a new interview with CNN.

Watch The Video Below

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Ocasio-Cortez said that "misogyny" and "racism" both played a major part in the violence that broke out on January 6.

"I think one of the reasons why that impact was so doubled that day is because of the misogyny and the racism that is so deeply rooted and animated that attack on the Capitol," the congresswoman said, as reported by Mediaite.

"You know, White supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence," she continued.

AOC Thought She Would Be Raped

Ocasio-Cortez told Bash that she thought the rioters would rape and kill her.

"I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well," she said.

"So it sounds like what you are telling me right now is that you didn’t only think that you were going to die. You thought you were going to be raped?" Bash asked the New York congresswoman to clarify.

"Yeah. Yeah, I thought I was," Ocasio-Cortez replied.

Sexual Assault Survivor

Days after the Capitol riots, Ocasio-Cortez said she was a sexual assault survivor.

"I’m a survivor of sexual assault. And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other," the congresswoman said during an Instagram Live appearance, as The New York Times reported at the time.

She also slammed people who were downplaying the riots and telling lawmakers to move on, saying that they are "using the same tactics of every other abuser who just tells you to move on."

Capitol Police Funding

Police vehicle approaches the U.S. Capitol building.
Shutterstock | 219136789

In May, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill that provided $1.9 billion in funding for the Capitol Police.

As reported by The Intercept, three progressive Democrats voted no on the bill, while another three -- including Ocasio-Cortez -- voted "present," allowing it to pass by one vote.

Critics, such as independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, slammed Ocasio-Cortez and others for enabling the bill to pass after spending months calling for cuts to police budgets.

"Just months after they all explicitly demanded that the police be defunded for everyone else, they acted to knowingly enable a bill that would massively increase police funding for their own benefit," Greenwald wrote.

