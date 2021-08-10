NFL Rumors: Texans Not Taking 'Lowball Offers' For Deshaun Watson, Open To Keeping QB This Year

Since at least 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, the Texans have been informing everyone in the league that Watson is available on the trading block. However, weeks before the start of the 2021 NFL season, the Texans once again have a change of heart.

In a Twitter post, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports revealed that the Texans would prefer to keep Watson than accept "lowball offers" for him on the trade market.

"#Texans have not given up on him being their QB this year," Robinson wrote. "They’re not taking lowball offers. This is why they aren’t being overly communicative with teams. Barring a strong offer, Texans brass will to try to get him back into the fold before the season begins."