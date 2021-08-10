NFL Rumors: Texans Not Taking 'Lowball Offers' For Deshaun Watson, Open To Keeping QB This Year

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. Watson's unhappiness with the Texans has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. When they hired Nick Caserio as their general manager earlier this year, reports have started to circulate that Watson demanded a trade from the Texans.
The Texans have initially hesitated to move Watson, thinking that he could be an integral part of their long-term future. However, they changed their mind about keeping him after he became the center of controversy in the 2021 offseason.