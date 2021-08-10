Trending Stories
'Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Accuses Greg Grippo Of Not Knowing ‘What Love Is'

Katie Thurston gives an air kiss with a blue shirt.
Katie Thurston | Instagram
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Katie Thurston's relationship with contestant Greg Grippo came to an abrupt end on last week's episode of The Bachelorette and on Monday night, in a pre-taped After the Rose special, the exes were seen reuniting for the first time since their shocking and unexpected blowout during the hometown dates.

In a clip of the tense episode shared by Us Weekly magazine on August 9, Thurston was seen sitting down and confronting her former flame about the way he flipped out her for her alleged lack of emotion in their romance.

Greg Grippo Felt Dismissed By Katie Thurston

Greg Grippo wears a white T-shirt and carries a backback.
Greg Grippo | Instagram

"I’m devastated,” 30-year-old Thurston first told co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Then, after Grippo tells her he emptied his heart out to her, Thurston fired back at him, accusing him of failing to know what love even is.

“I don’t think you know what love is,” she told him.

During the August 2 episode of The Bachelorette, Grippo felt that the deep feelings he communication with Thurston were completely dismissed.

“I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I’ve ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me,” he said at the time.

Greg Grippo Felt Like Katie Thurston Was A Stranger

Katie Thurston wears a white T-shirt with her hair down.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

"I haven’t been this vulnerable with anybody in my life,” he continued.

However, in response to Grippo's overflowing of emotions, Thurston told him simply, “I just love looking at you.”

Right away, Grippo began questioning his feelings and ultimately decided to quit the show.

“I felt like I was telling that to a stranger. … This whole entire time has felt like Katie to me, and that night, I was thinking that I was expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn’t even feel it,” he said.

Greg Grippo Steps Out In NYC With Bri Springs

Bri Springs wears a one-piece swimsuit.
Bri Springs | Instagram

Following Thurston and Grippo's split on last week's episode of The Bachelorette, Grippo made headlines after stepping out with former Bachelor contestant Bri Springs.

As E! News shared on August 8, the former reality stars were seen together during a late-night outing in New York City.

According to the report, the sighting was first reported by Bachelor Nation Scoop on Instagram with a series of photos of the rumored new couple walking alongside one another on the street.

But are they dating each other?

Bri Springs Speaks Out Amid Greg Grippo Rumors

Katie Thurston smiles with a ring and hoop earrings.
Katie Thurston | Instagram

After the photos were shared on Instagram, promptly generating buzz of a potential romance online, Springs, who appeared as a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, took to her Instagram Story, where she posted a photo of herself and a man who was most definitely not Grippo. And, in the caption of the post she shared, Springs said, "Current relationship status."

So there you have it. Grippo is no longer dating Thurston, nor has he struck up a romance with Springs.

