'Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Accuses Greg Grippo Of Not Knowing ‘What Love Is'

Katie Thurston's relationship with contestant Greg Grippo came to an abrupt end on last week's episode of The Bachelorette and on Monday night, in a pre-taped After the Rose special, the exes were seen reuniting for the first time since their shocking and unexpected blowout during the hometown dates.
In a clip of the tense episode shared by Us Weekly magazine on August 9, Thurston was seen sitting down and confronting her former flame about the way he flipped out her for her alleged lack of emotion in their romance.