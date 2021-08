After telling the hosts she was "so lucky" to be invited back to the Vanderpump Rules cast for season nine, via Heavy, Kent added that she was “concerned what it was going to look like" following the cast changes that took place.

"The stakes are much higher,” she continued. “We’re older, we’re building families and businesses.”

In addition to telling new stories on season nine, Kent confirmed several newcomers.

“You’ll see new faces but they will not be as heavily shoved down your throat as they were season 8,” she shared. “It makes us all happy… none of these new faces have tremendous storylines.”