Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Constance Nunes On Instagram

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

Celebrities

Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

Amelia Hamlin Explores Her Refrigerator In Revealing Underwear

Amelia Hamlin close up
Gettyimages | Jean Baptiste Lacroix
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Gray Hamlin is checking out the contents of her refrigerator while her Instagram followers check her out. The 20-year-old model and girlfriend to reality face Scott Disick 100% proved she's earning her own cash today, posting for her 1 million followers and in promo mode for the Boux Avenue lingerie brand she fronts.

Welcoming fans with two shots, the daughter to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna offered up her flawless figure, plus a peek into how she stocks her fridge.

Fridge Raider

Amelia Hamlin car selfie
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Both showed the willowly brunette posing near her fridge - the opening shot checked all the boxes for Insta-trends as Amelia featured in only a skimpy lavender thong and white crop top, also stood by the open door to her fridge and smoldering as she shot the camera a direct gaze.

Showing off her super-toned legs and peachy backside, Amelia also rocked some bling via her flashy watch, with fans seeing everything from the Almons Breeze milk and juices lining the fridge door, to condiments.

Scroll For The Photos

Amelia, who is an anorexia survivor and has bravely documented her eating disorder recovery via a Glamour reveal, didn't seem massively in the mood for food. The next photo showed the star walking towards the camera and on wooden floors while highlighting her rock-hard abs and showing what she'd grabbed from the fridge - just an iced water bottle.

"You know when you just keep opening the fridge waiting for something super fun to be in there… same," the caption read. More after the snaps.

Fans Have Thoughts

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick waterside photo
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Fans, keeping a beady eye on Amelia's romance with 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott, seemingly didn't need to mention the Talentless founder by name as they flocked to the comments section.

"We get it. Your family don’t own a house. So you do your lingerie photo shoots at his," one user wrote.

A brand deal on celebrity Instagram these days easily involves more than one company. Essentia Water, which Amelia had shouted out in pic 2, was quick to reply: "Glad you're staying hydrated!"

High-Profile Boyfriend

Amelia continues to make headlines for dating a man nearly 20 years her senior - Disick, known for fathering Kourtney Kardashian's three children, previously dated model Sofia Richie who, like Amelia, was 19 when she commenced her dealings with him.

Per Hollywood Life, the dad of three is unfussed over backlash. "All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise," a source reporting to the outlet states.

Latest Headlines

Lala Kent Confirms New 'Vanderpump Rules' Don't Have 'Tremendous Storylines'

August 10, 2021

'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

August 10, 2021

'Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Accuses Greg Grippo Of Not Knowing ‘What Love Is'

August 10, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms With Fries Appetite

August 10, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Shares Tense Bed Scene From New TV Series

August 10, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Explains Connection To Confucius

August 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.