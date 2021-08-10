Trending Stories
'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

Garcelle Beauvais wears a red romper with gold hoops.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Garcelle Beauvais and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast witnessed an outburst of emotions from their co-star, Erika Jayne, during last week's episode of the Bravo reality series and during the After Show special, she and Crystal Kung-Minkoff looked back on the unexpected turn of events.

After Jayne expressed frustration after learning the topic of her communication with estranged husband Thomas Girardi was brought up with the group, Kung-Minkoff admitted that Beauvais did not know the topic was off-limits.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff Denies Garcelle Beauvais Was Around When Erika Jayne Asked For Secrecy

Garcelle Beauvais
Shutterstock | 1296406

Looking back at the moment in which Jayne had previously told her not to tell anyone about the conversation the two of them had with Beauvais, Kung-Minkoff confirmed Beauvais wasn't around when Jayne requested they keep her revelation about Girardi a secret.

"I know she didn’t hear Erika saying she didn’t want to be said. I mean, she shared a lot the night that we were all together and because Garcelle wasn’t there for that dinner, she was asking question after question," she explained of Beauvais.

'RHOBH' Season 11 Was Filmed Differently Due To COVID

Garcelle Beauvais wears a pleated white dress.
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone

In her own segment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show, Beauvais explained that because she and her cast mates were working under strict restrictions due to the pandemic.

"Because of COVID, we were all in separate cars. I did not hear Erika say she did not want that brought up," Beauvais revealed.

She then said that up until that moment, Jayne had been quite open with what she was going through in the midst of her divorce from Girardi. So, when Jayne stormed off upset, she was caught off guard.

Erika Jayne Was Quite Open About Her Split From Thomas Girardi During Filming

Garcelle Beauvais wears a white dress and matching coat.
Shutterstock | 673594

"She was so forthcoming prior to me getting there and then when I was there. Who would’ve known that one little question would’ve been what broke the dam?" Beauvais asked.

During another moment from the special, Kung-Minkoff said that because Beauvais had walked to her car by herself, and because it was so much further from her and Jayne's cars, she was not around for the end of her conversation with Jayne, which included her request that her comment be kept private.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn't Have Brought It Up

Crystal Kung Minkoff smiles with a red and black dress with husband Rob Minkoff.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

When Kung-Minkoff was then asked if she would have mentioned Jayne's comment about Girardi calling her to the group, she told her producers that she would have kept it to herself.

"I wouldn’t have brought it up. But I just wouldn’t have brought up any of it. I would’ve let her bring it up. That’s not my information to share,” Kung-Minkoff explained.

To see more of the cast, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11

