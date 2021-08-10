'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

Garcelle Beauvais and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast witnessed an outburst of emotions from their co-star, Erika Jayne, during last week's episode of the Bravo reality series and during the After Show special, she and Crystal Kung-Minkoff looked back on the unexpected turn of events.

After Jayne expressed frustration after learning the topic of her communication with estranged husband Thomas Girardi was brought up with the group, Kung-Minkoff admitted that Beauvais did not know the topic was off-limits.