Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Jessica Simpson is stunning while going leggy and backed by a gorgeous sunset in another flawless promo for her Jessica Simpson Style brand. The 40-year-old actress and fashion mogul, whose best-selling brand turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, is fresh from featuring on the label's Instagram, where a Monday photo kicked off the week with country vibes, plenty of fringe, and the mom of three's killer figure following her 2019 weight loss.

Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds two years ago, seems to have kept up the healthy lifestyle.

Sending Out Classy Cowgirl Vibes

Jessica Simpson walking in her home
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

The photo, below, follows a string of sundown-set snaps as Jessica continues to feature as brand ambassador. Posing glamorously in a field and while sitting on a gnarled and horizontal tree trunk, the Dukes of Hazzard star stunned fans with her shapely legs, wearing a deep brown and fringe accent jacket, high-heeled matching mules, and seemingly nothing else.

Offsetting her bombshell vibe with her outdoorsy one, Jessica posed with a captivating direct gaze, also wearing her long hair down and parted down the middle.

Scroll For The Snap!

A caption geared towards getting fans to stock their carts, read: "Restock Alert 🚨 The best-sellers are back! Shop your previously sold-out favorite shoes now on jessicasimpson.com!"

Jessica had last featured on the JSS Instagram back in mid-July, where a sizzling bikini snap and bohemian kaftan look ushered in summer and had fans thinking she looks better than ever. 2021 has also brought the star admitting she has no idea what she weighs, this after throwing out the scales. More photos after the shot.

Not Just A Pretty Face

Jessica Simpson in shorts and heels by an RV
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Jessica had opened up about her brand in 2017, showing both a sense of humor and confidence. Speaking to CBS, the star stated:

"People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you're gonna like my shoes, damn it!"

The shoes aren't all that are selling. Jessica Simpson Style now retails a full homeware range, cosmetics, plus its 2020-debuted "Fiend" fragrance.

Snags Massive Amazon Multimedia Deal

Last year, Jessica made headlines for joining forces with Amazon both via an upcoming series set to document her twenties and her now-released Amazon Original Stories essays. Marking the release of Take The Lead this year, Jessica revealed:

"I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you," adding:

"I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear. "

