Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

US Politics

Donald Trump Is Scamming His Supporters For Money, Fox News Analyst Claims

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Donald Trump Credits Himself With Saving 100 Million Lives: 'The Vaccines Turned Out To Be A Tremendous Thing'

Former President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News that was broadcast over the weekend, former President Donald Trump credited himself with saving 100 million lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was in the White House when COVID-19 reached the United States and when the federal government launched Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership tasked with developing vaccines and therapeutics.

Seventy percent of American adults have had at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here's What Trump Said

Speaking with host Dan Bongino, Trump said the COVID-19 death toll would be similar to that of the Spanish flu pandemic if not for his administration's effort to develop vaccines, per The Washington Examiner.

"I think if we didn’t come up during the Trump administration with a vaccine, you could have 100 million people dead, just like you had in 1917. You take the Spanish flu, 100 million people -- up to 100 million people died. I think we’d be in that territory."

Spanish Flu Vs. COVID-19

More than 616,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The worldwide death toll is estimated to be around 4.3 million.

As for the Spanish flu, which wreck havoc around the world from 1918 to 1919, it is believed that between 50 and 100 million people worldwide died from it.

It remains unclear what the final death toll for COVID-19 could be, given that new variants of the virus -- including Delta -- are spreading at record pace.

Trump Says He's 'A Big Vaccine Fan'

Trump stressed to Bongino that he is a "big vaccine fan, because I’m the one that got it done so quickly."

"Got it done in less than nine months; it was supposed to take five years," the former president told the host, noting that he believes everyone should have a choice whether to get vaccinated or not.

"At the same time, I’m a big fan of our freedoms," Trump said, "the vaccines turned out to be a tremendous thing... there are some people that do not want to do it, and I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom."

Vaccine Hesitancy

Anti-vaccine protesters gather.
Gettyimages | Elijah Nouvelage

Vaccine hesitancy appears to be a major challenge for public health officials and lawmakers alike.

Though Trump and other GOP figures have repeatedly spoken out in favor of vaccines, research shows that conservative Americans simply don't trust medical institutions.

In a recent Gallup poll, 46 percent of Republicans said they would not get the shot, compared to 31 percent of independents and just six percent of Democrats.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently warned that the U.S. is "headed in the wrong direction" on COVID-19, but praised GOP politicians for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Makes Confident Statement With #FreeBritney Flag

August 9, 2021

Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

August 9, 2021

Simone Biles Stuns In Bikini With Weekend Tongue-Flick

August 9, 2021

Here Are The Most Popular Hair Colors In 2021

August 9, 2021

5 Celebrity-Approved Hairstyles For Autumn 2021

August 9, 2021

Draya Michele Impresses Diddy In Revealing Dress

August 9, 2021
Entertainment
News & Politics
Sports
Health & Lifestyle
Science & Tech
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.