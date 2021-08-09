Donald Trump Credits Himself With Saving 100 Million Lives: 'The Vaccines Turned Out To Be A Tremendous Thing'

In an interview with Fox News that was broadcast over the weekend, former President Donald Trump credited himself with saving 100 million lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was in the White House when COVID-19 reached the United States and when the federal government launched Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership tasked with developing vaccines and therapeutics.

Seventy percent of American adults have had at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).